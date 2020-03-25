Updated Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Market Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2020) – The intersection is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2020) – The intersection of Little Santee Road and W. Market Street is impeded due to a vehicle collision involving property damage only to utility-pole and guide wire. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

