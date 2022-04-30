Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory W Gate City Blvd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATED TRAFFIC ADVISORY

All lanes are back open. Two subjects were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2022) – Please be advised that all Lanes of West Gate City Boulevard in both directions are closed from West Florida Street to Grimsley Street at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an aggravated assault.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

