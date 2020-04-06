Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory US 29

UDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2020) – All lanes of US 29 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2020) – All southbound lanes of US 29 are closed between Joe Brown Road and McKnight Mill Road due to a single-vehicle collision involving injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area while the scene is cleared.

