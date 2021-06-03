Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory South Josephine Boyd Street 06032021

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 3, 2021 12:06 pm

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: All lanes are back open
Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2021) – South Josephine Boyd Street is closed between West Florida Street and Elwood Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident until further notice. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

# # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Updated-Traffic-Advisory-South-Josephine-Boyd-Street-06032021.doc



SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE