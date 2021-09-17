Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory Homeland Avenue

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Update: Homeland Avenue is now open
Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2021) – Homeland Avenue is closed between E. Bessemer Avenue and E. Wendover Avenue as the Greensboro Fire Department investigates a commercial building fire at 1046 E. Wendover Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

