Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory Homeland Avenue

Update: Homeland Avenue is now open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2021) – Homeland Avenue is closed between E. Bessemer Avenue and E. Wendover Avenue as the Greensboro Fire Department investigates a commercial building fire at 1046 E. Wendover Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
