Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory Guilford College Area 05012022

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. MJ Harris II
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE: All Intersections are back open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2022) – Motorists are advised the following major intersections are without power in the area of Guilford College: Dolley Madison Road at West Friendly Avenue, New Garden Road at West Friendly Avenue, and New Garden Road at George Fox Road.
Duke Energy was advised there is a power outage in the area.
Motorist are requested to use caution in the affected areas and to treat all intersections as a four way stop.
