Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory Guilford College Area 05012022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. MJ Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: All Intersections are back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2022) – Motorists are advised the following major intersections are without power in the area of Guilford College: Dolley Madison Road at West Friendly Avenue, New Garden Road at West Friendly Avenue, and New Garden Road at George Fox Road.

Duke Energy was advised there is a power outage in the area.

Motorist are requested to use caution in the affected areas and to treat all intersections as a four way stop.

# # #