Updated Press Release Traffic Advisory 04 29 2022 W Gate City Blvd Updated Homicide 05 05 2022

Update: May 5, 2022 – This incident is now being investigated as a Homicide. The victim has been identified as Jay Mario Isley, 40, of Greensboro.

UPDATED TRAFFIC ADVISORY

All lanes are back open. Two subjects were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2022) – Please be advised that all Lanes of West Gate City Boulevard in both directions are closed from West Florida Street to Grimsley Street at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an aggravated assault.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

