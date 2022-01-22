Updated Press Release Traffic Adv W Market St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATED Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2022) ALL lanes of West Market Street are now back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2022) – Please be advised, ALL lanes of West Market Street, between NC 68 and Landmark Drive, are closed due to a vehicle collision with property damage only.

There is currently no estimated time frame for re-opening the road.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

