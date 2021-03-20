Updated Press Release Silver Alert Edna Williams

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

SUBJECT HAS BEEN LOCATED AND RETURNED HOME

*****SILVER ALERT*****

GREENSBORO, NC (March 19,2021) At 09:10p.m. on 03/19/2021, Edna Hopkins Williams was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

[Edna Williams.png]

Ms. Williams is a 52 year old white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 0 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing an gray fleecy shirt, gray sweatpants and pink crocs.

Ms. Williams suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Ms. Williams is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

