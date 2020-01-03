UPDATED Press release – Rudd Station Road 1-3-2020

*** UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW OPENED. ****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2020) – Due to a fallen tree all lanes of Rudd Station Road at Corporate Park Drive are closed.
