UPDATED PRESS RELEASE Aggravated Assault 721 I-40 at Freeman Mill Road exit

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – UPDATE

Greensboro Police have made two arrests in this case:

Donovan Cornell Bass, 28, of Reidsville has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Inflicting serious injury, and one count each of possesion of a firearm by a felon, discharge into occupied property, child abuse, felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Scheule I narcotic, manufaring of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a Schedule VI narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Jordan, 26, of Reidsville was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, manufacturing of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a Schedule VI narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2021) – At approximately 03:15 p.m. Officers responded to I40 W near the Freeman Mill Road exit in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located two people suffering from injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

As a result of the investigation there is a traffic delay.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

