Updated Press Release Aggravated Assault 4809 Fewell Street

UPDATE: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2019) – The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and the same was listed in stable condition.

July 5, 2019 At 12:47 PM this date Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to 4809 Fewell Road reference an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers came into contact with one victim who was transported to a local hospital. The investigation is presently ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.