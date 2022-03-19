Updated Press Release Aggravated Assault 3-18-2022 Buchanan Road and Woodbriar Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Updated: Aggravated Assault Updated to Homicide

UPDATE: This incident has been updated and is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Kuang Y Adrong, 27 years of age.

Homicide Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and a Guilford County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2022) – On 3-18-2022 at 7:43 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road in reference to a report of an aggravated assault. Officers located one victim with a gunshot wound.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

