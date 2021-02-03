Updated News Release: West Wendover Avenue Lane Closure Due to Emergency Sewer Main Repair Begins February 3

Due to unforeseen circumstances, this project was rescheduled.

CITY OF GREENSBORO

West Wendover Avenue Lane Closure Due to Emergency Sewer Main Repair Begins February 4

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2021) – Beginning at 9 am Thursday, February 4, one eastbound lane of W. Wendover Ave. between Grecade St. and Cleburne St. will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays due to sewer line replacement work. The job is expected to be completed by 6 pm that day.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

