Updated News Release: S. Elm-Eugene Street Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

Updated News Release – Changes in red.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298

S. Elm-Eugene Street Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

GREENSBORO, NC (February 8, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a 12-inch water main break today on S. Elm-Eugene St. near the South Elm Plaza. At this time, crews have identified 10 businesses including Food Lion without service. Water crews are on site evaluating the break and expect to remain there until midnight while replacing the water line’s broken section. Two southbound lanes on S. Elm Eugene St. between Robbins St. and W. Meadowview Rd. are now closed and will remain closed until the work is complete. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

Public Education Coordinator

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.