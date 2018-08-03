Updated News Release: Road Closures in College Hill Neighborhood due to Waterline Rehabilitation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brian Boyd

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6237

Updated

Road Closures in College Hill Neighborhood due to Waterline Rehabilitation

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2018) – Due to waterline rehabilitation, the following road closures in the College Hill neighborhood are scheduled to take place until August 16, 2018. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Temporary water service will be available for all customers affected. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedule.

* Joyner Street between Spring Garden Street and Oakland Avenue will be closed for through traffic from August 6 to August 9 all day.

* Spring Garden Street will be closed between S. Tate Street and S. Mendenhall Street beginning August 13-17 from 9am to 4pm daily. Detours will be in place.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.