Updated News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break
GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had an 8-inch water main break yesterday evening in the 1700 block of Battleground Ave. near the intersection of Pembroke Rd. Due to a vehicle accident that involved a hydrant, a water main was broken. Several water crews have been on site since the accident and should have services restored to all customers by 9 pm or sooner. Two southbound lanes and one turning lane of traffic are closed on Battleground Ave. between W. Northwood St. and Pembroke Rd. and will remain closed until midnight. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.
