Good morning,

Just to make sure everyone is up-to-date I wanted to send the latest version of our Guilford County Schools logo.

I know keeping up with changing style guides can be tough, so we wanted to make this as easy as possible so you don’t have to scour the web to download a small low-quality version.

Attached you will find our most updated logo.

Please use this for future broadcasts, print stories, and media events.

As always, we appreciate your hard work covering Guilford County Schools!

If you have any questions, let me know!

Thank you,

