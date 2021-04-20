UPDATED LINK Library Explores Legacy of Eugenics in the American South

Updated Meeting Link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QmtQDhKPSWuVIN-X9V_CjQ

Library Explores Legacy of Eugenics in the American South

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Catte, author of Pure America at 7 pm, Tuesday, April 27 on Zoom. Catte’s book offers a stark history of the eugenics movement at psychiatric institutions in Virginia and, by extension, the United States. Participants can register for this online author visit at this link<library.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fbit.ly%2f39J8iXB&____isexternal=true>.

Between 1927 and 1979, more than 8,000 people were involuntarily sterilized in five hospitals across the state of Virginia. From this plain and terrible fact springs Pure America, a sweeping, unsparing history of eugenics in Virginia. Catte, who also wrote What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia, will discuss this disturbing episode of American history. A Q&A with the author will follow the virtual discussion.

