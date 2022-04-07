Updated Death Investigation 3000 Blk W Gate City Blvd 12 29 2020 Update 04 04 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Update: On April 7, 2022, suspect, Brandy Renee Fitzgerald, 39, of Greensboro was located and arrested at 2323 W Vandalia Road Apt. A Greensboro, NC 27406. She was charged with Felony Aid and Abet and received a $200,000 bond.

Update: On April 4, 2022, suspect, Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was located and arrested at 2000 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407. He was charged with First Degree Murder and received no bond.

Updated Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (December 29, 2020) – The victim has been identified as 23-year old Aron Raymond Smith of Greensboro.

The next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Death Investigation Update

GREENSBORO, NC (December 29, 2020) – The discharge of firearm incident has been upgraded to a death investigation. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending next of kin of notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 28, 2020) – At approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Traffic is not being affected in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

