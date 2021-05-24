Updated Child Endangerment Press Release 052420321

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE (5/24): Updated Suspect Information

The suspect and the vehicle have both been located. The suspect involved in the auto theft and kidnapping is identified as a fifteen year (15) juvenile from Winston Salem, NC. The juvenile is currently in custody; charges pending.

Due to the age of the suspect, very limited biographical information is available for release.

UPDATE (5/22): Updated Suspect Photos Attached

UPDATE: Child has been located and safe.

UPDATE: Additional stock photo of vehicle has been added.

UPDATE: Police are looking for the vehicle and suspect in the attached photos. The child pictured Nora Grant was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Stolen Auto — Child Endangerment

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2021) – On 5.21.2021 at 9:22 p.m. – a black in color 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate: HFK-2105 was stolen from the 2400 block of Randleman Road. A five month old black-female was in the vehicle at the time.

The suspect was described as a light-complexioned black-male wearing dark colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip flops. The vehicle had a dent on the driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone seeing the whereabouts of this vehicle and child are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.