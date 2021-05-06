UPDATED Board of Education Calendar of Events

Board of Education Calendar of Events

May 10 – 16, 2021

Monday, May 10

2 p.m.

Postponed Board of Education Legislative Agenda Briefing with the Guilford County Delegation to the N.C. General Assembly

Tuesday, May 11

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7C48f028be421947cca88008d910c74a2b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Wednesday, May 19

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to committee members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7C48f028be421947cca88008d910c74a2b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Monday, May 24

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to committee members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7C48f028be421947cca88008d910c74a2b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Wednesday, May 26

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Early College at Guilford (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

11:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Greensboro College Middle College (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

2:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at UNCG (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at Bennett (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

Thursday, May 27

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

11:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

2:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at GTCC-High Point (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Kearns Academy at High Point Central (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

Friday, May 28

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: The Academy at Smith (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

11:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: STEM Early College at N.C. A&T (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

2:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at N.C. A&T (Fieldhouse, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

Monday, May 31

GCS schools and central offices closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Wednesday, June 2

3:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Gateway Education Center (Auditorium, Gateway Education Center, 3205 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro)

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Haynes-Inman Education Center (Multi-Purpose Room, Haynes-Inman Education Center, 200 Haynes Rd., Jamestown)

7 p.m.

GRADUATION: Greene Education Center (Greene Education Center, 604 E. Main St., Jamestown)

Friday, June 4

3 p.m.

GRADUATIOIN: Weaver Academy (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

7 p.m.

GRADUATION: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

Saturday, June 5

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Ragsdale High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Smith High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

4:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

Sunday, June 6

12 p.m.

GRADUATION: Dudley High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

4 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southern High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Andrews High School (Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro)

