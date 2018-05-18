UPDATED Board of Education Calendar of Events: May 21 – 27, 2018

NOTICE:

The Guilford County Board of Education will meet in a work session on May 31, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at its offices at 712 North Eugene Street, Greensboro, North Carolina to discuss school assignments for students displaced as a result of storm damage.

Board of Education Calendar of Events

May 21 – 27, 2018

Tuesday, May 22

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Wednesday, May 23

9 a.m.

Graduation: The Kearns Academy at High Point Central (GTCC-Jamestown Koury Auditorium)

11 a.m.

Graduation: The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro (GTCC-Jamestown Koury Auditorium)

1:30 p.m.

Graduation: The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown (GTCC-Jamestown Koury Auditorium)

3:30 p.m.

Graduation: The Middle College at GTCC-High Point (GTCC-Jamestown Koury Auditorium)

6 p.m.

Graduation: The Middle College at UNCG (UNCG Auditorium)

Thursday, May 24

9 a.m.

Graduation: Greensboro College Middle College (Greensboro College Odell Auditorium)

11:30 a.m.

Graduation: The Early College at Guilford (Guilford College Dana Auditorium)

2 p.m.

Graduation: The Academy at Smith (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

4 p.m.

Graduation: STEM Early College at N.C. A&T (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

6 p.m.

Graduation: The Middle College at N.C. A&T (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

Friday, May 25

9 a.m.

Graduation: The Middle College at Bennett (Bennett College Pfeiffer Chapel)

Noon

Volunteer Coordinators’ Luncheon (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

RSVP by May 17: rsvp@gcsnc.com<mailto:rsvp@gcsnc.com>

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, May 28

Memorial Day – schools and offices closed

Thursday, May 31

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

5:30 p.m.

Board of Education Work Session (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, June 5

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (Cafeteria, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

4:30 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4:30 – Closed Session for Student Reassignment Hearings; 6:00 – Board of Education Meeting

Wednesday, June 6

3 p.m.

Graduation: Gateway Education Center (Auditorium, Gateway Education Center)

5 p.m.

Graduation: Haynes Inman Education Center (Multi-Purpose Room, Haynes-Inman Education Center)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: C.J. Greene Education Center (Greene Education Center)

Thursday, June 7

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Monday, June 11

2 p.m.

Graduation: Weaver Academy (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Twilight High School (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (GTCC-Jamestown Koury Auditorium)

Wednesday, June 13

Noon

Graduation: Western Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

2:30 p.m.

Graduation: Northwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

5 p.m.

Graduation: Southern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Thursday, June 14

9 a.m.

Graduation: Page High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

11:30 a.m.

Graduation: High Point Central High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

2 p.m.

Graduation: Northeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

4:30 p.m.

Graduation: Ragsdale High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Saturday, June 16

9 a.m.

Graduation: Southwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

11:30 a.m.

Graduation: Northern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

2 p.m.

Graduation: Smith High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

4:30 p.m.

Graduation: Dudley High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

7 p.m.

Graduation: Southeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Sunday, June 17

1:30 p.m.

Graduation: Eastern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Andrews High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: Grimsley High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

