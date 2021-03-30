Updated: ABC 45 Interview about Clearance Rate

Copy, I have spoken with Ron and will take care of it.

Good Morning Lt. Steinberg,

Please get up with Ron tomorrow regarding this interview. You will be on the hook. They would like to highlight our successful clearance rate for 2020. (FYI: #1 no no buzz words are “cold case”). I know you’re on-call so if you get called out, Sergeant Smith can be on standby for the interview.

