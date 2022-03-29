Update: Traffic Crash Fatality I 40 Elm Eugene Street

[GPD Logo]

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: J.F. West

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2496

Update:

Traffic Crash Fatality I 40 E/S Elm Eugene St-Update

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2022) – On 03/27/2022 at approximately 05:06 hours, officers responded to the area of Interstate 40 East and Elm-Eugene St in reference to a vehicle crash with personal injury. A 2019 grey Toyota Tundra being operated by Mr. Shaun Hall (44/Stokesdale NC) was traveling east on Interstate 40. The Tundra struck a pedestrian that was running north across the roadway. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The pedestrian has been identified as Mr. John Dean Simpson (43/Leesburg IN) Mr. Simpson’s next of kin has been notified. The crash reconstruction unit is investigating this crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Milford J. Harris, II, Captain

Investigative Bureau

Vice/Narcotics Division

Police Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2484

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”