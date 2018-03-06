UPDATE Traffic Advisory

Posted By: Greensboro 101 March 6, 2018 7:32 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

Bass Chapel Road is open for traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2018) – Please be advised Bass Chapel Road will be closed between Lake Jeanette Road and Regents Park Lane due to a vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution when traveling in this area.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
