Update Traffic Advisory Yanceyville St 5/22/2022

UPDATE: All lanes of travel are back open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2022) – All lanes are closed on Yanceyville Street between Glenside Drive and Lankford Street. Motorist are ask to use caution and utilize an alternative route when traveling in the area.
