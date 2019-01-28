UPDATE: Traffic Advisory- West Avenue

**ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN**
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Be advised that West Avenue is closed between Colby Street and Merritt Drive due to an ongoing police investigation.
All motorists are asked avoid this area.
