Update Traffic Advisory US 29 Near Lakeview Cemetery

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE: US 29 is now open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Please be advised one lane of northbound US 29 near Lakeview Cemetery is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
###