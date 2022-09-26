Update Traffic Advisory US 29 Near Lakeview Cemetery

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: US 29 is now open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Please be advised one lane of northbound US 29 near Lakeview Cemetery is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

