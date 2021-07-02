UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

****US 29 is now open to traffic in all directions.****

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2021) – Due to multiple vehicle collisions-all southbound lanes of US 29 at E. Florida Street are closed to clear up the traffic incidents. All traffic has been diverted onto E. Florida Street. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

