UPDATE TRAFFIC ADVISORY: S Mendenhall St

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 21, 2019 5:44 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*****S. Mendenhall Street is NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2019 ) -Please be advised that South Mendenhall Street between Spring Garden Street and West Market Street are currently closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

%%
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-S-Mendenhall-St-06212019.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE