UPDATE TRAFFIC ADVISORY: S Mendenhall St

*****S. Mendenhall Street is NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2019 ) -Please be advised that South Mendenhall Street between Spring Garden Street and West Market Street are currently closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

