Update Traffic Advisory North Church Street 05022022

***********Update******All Lanes Are Now Open**********

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2022) – Please be advised, All lanes of North Church Street will be shut down from Whistling Swan Drive to Rivington Way due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

