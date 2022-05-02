Update Traffic Advisory North Church Street 05022022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
***********Update******All Lanes Are Now Open**********
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2022) – Please be advised, All lanes of North Church Street will be shut down from Whistling Swan Drive to Rivington Way due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.