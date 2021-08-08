Update Traffic Advisory N Elm Street 08082021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: ALL LANES OF NORTH ELM STREET ARE OPEN

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2021) – All lanes of North Elm Street, from Waldron Drive to Flint Street, are currently closed due to a traffic accident. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until the scene is cleared and the lanes can be re-opened.

