Update Traffic Advisory N Elm Street 08082021

UPDATE: ALL LANES OF NORTH ELM STREET ARE OPEN
GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2021) – All lanes of North Elm Street, from Waldron Drive to Flint Street, are currently closed due to a traffic accident. Motorists are asked to avoid this area until the scene is cleared and the lanes can be re-opened.

