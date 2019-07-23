UPDATE: -Traffic Advisory-Lawndale Dr between Lake Jeanette and Beckham NOW OPEN

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 23, 2019 4:02 pm

**** ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN. *****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) – Please be advised Lawndale Drive is shut down between Lake Jeanette Road and Beckham Drive due to a tree down in the roadway.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

# # # #

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn
Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336-373-3879
(m) 336-430-1177
Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATE-Traffic-Advisory-Lawndale-between-Lake-Jeanette-and-Beckham.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE