UPDATE: -Traffic Advisory-Lawndale Dr between Lake Jeanette and Beckham NOW OPEN

**** ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN. *****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) – Please be advised Lawndale Drive is shut down between Lake Jeanette Road and Beckham Drive due to a tree down in the roadway.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.
