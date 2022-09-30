Update Traffic Advisory Lawndale Dr. 09/30/2022

[GPD Logo]

UPDATE: All Lanes are back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Lawndale Drive is closed in both directions between New Garden Road and Cottage Place due to a down tree in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. An estimated time of its removal is unknown at this time.

