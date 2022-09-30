Update Traffic Advisory Lawndale Dr. 09/30/2022

[GPD Logo]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE: All Lanes are back open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Lawndale Drive is closed in both directions between New Garden Road and Cottage Place due to a down tree in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. An estimated time of its removal is unknown at this time.
