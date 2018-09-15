UPDATE: Traffic Advisory- Julian/MLK

****LANES ARE BACK OPEN****
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 15, 2018) – Julian Street at Martin Luther King Jr Drive is closed due to down power lines resulting from a vehicle collision involving a power pole. Greensboro Police, Greensboro Fire, and Duke Energy are all on scene.
All motorists are asked to avoid this area and use alternate routes.
