UPDATE:: Traffic Advisory – Industrial Av 6 22 2019

***ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN***
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Industrial Avenue between Pleasant Garden Road and Manufacturers Road is currently closed due to the Greensboro Fire Department working a structure fire.
Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
No further information is available at this time.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.