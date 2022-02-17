Update Traffic Advisory I-85 2/17/22

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: All lanes of travel are back open

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2022) – Due to a vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer with minor injury-the northbound lanes of I-85 between Alamance Church Road and US 421 are down to one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

