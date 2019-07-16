UPDATE: Traffic Advisory- I-40w/Guilford college rd

***ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN***
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2019)- Be advised that I-40 West Bound at Guilford College Road is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
The southbound lane of Patterson Street at the I-40 West entrance ramp is congested.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.