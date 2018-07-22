update: Traffic Advisory – I-40e at mile marker 218

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 22, 2018 2:40 pm

ALL LANES ARE BACKOPEN

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2018)- Be advised that one lane of I-40 East Bound at mile marker 218, between Freeman Mill road and Randleman road, is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

All motorists are asked to expect traffic delays on both I-40 East and I-40 West.

