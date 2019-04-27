UPDATE : Traffic advisory for w wendover at landmark

***ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN***

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2019)- The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Landmark Center Drive are closed due to a traffic accident.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.

