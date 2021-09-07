UPDATE traffic advisory for Randleman Rd 92021

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2021) – All lanes of Randleman Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2021) – All lanes of Randleman Road are closed between the exit ramp onto Randleman Road from westbound I-40 and W. Preddy Boulevard pending repairs by Duke Energy reference down utility pole and lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

