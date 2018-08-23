UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY – FLORIDA AT AYCOCK/LOVETT 8-23-2018

UPDATE: ALL LANES OF TRAFFIC ARE NOW OPEN.

*******************STREET CLOSURE ****************************

FLORIDA STREET AT AYCOCK AND LOVETT STREETS IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH SERIOUS INJURIES. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.

Amy Washburn

Police Watch Operations Center supervisor

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496 (main line)

336-373-3879 (desk)

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.