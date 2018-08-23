UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY – FLORIDA AT AYCOCK/LOVETT 8-23-2018

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 23, 2018 12:06 pm

UPDATE: ALL LANES OF TRAFFIC ARE NOW OPEN.

*******************STREET CLOSURE ****************************

FLORIDA STREET AT AYCOCK AND LOVETT STREETS IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WITH SERIOUS INJURIES. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.

