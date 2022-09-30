Update Traffic Advisory Eugene Street 09302022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Update: All lanes are back open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Please be advised Eugene Street is closed between West Gate City Boulevard and McGee Street until further notice.
Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
