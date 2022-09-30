Update Traffic Advisory Eugene Street 09302022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Update: All lanes are back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Please be advised Eugene Street is closed between West Gate City Boulevard and McGee Street until further notice.

Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

###