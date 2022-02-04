Update Traffic Advisory East Wendover 02042022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: Two lanes of eastbound Wendover are open at this time

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2022) – Please be advised East Wendover Avenue eastbound will be completely shut down between Summit Avenue and Lindsay Street due to a motor vehicle accident and power lines down.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

# # #