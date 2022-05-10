Update Traffic Advisory East Market Street and Dockery Street 05102022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: East Market Street is back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – Please be advised, All lanes of East Market Street from Dockery Street to Burlington Road will be closed due to a collision involving two vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

