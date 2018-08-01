UPDATE: Traffic Advisory East Gate City and Bennett

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

The westbound lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are now open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2018) – Due to an accident with minor injuries, the westbound lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are closed past Bennett Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

