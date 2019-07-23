UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY E MARKET AT S CHURCH

** UPDATE: THE ROAD IS NOW OPEN. HOWEVER, CONTINUE TO USE CAUTION IN THIS AREA. **

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 23, 2019) -Be advised East Market Street at South Church Street is closed due to a single vehicle collision investigation.

Please use caution in the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

