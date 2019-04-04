UPDATE – traffic advisory E Gate City 4-4-2019

**** UPDATE – ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN ****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2019) – The eastbound lanes of E. Gate City Boulevard will be down to one lane between Freeman Mill Road and S. Eugene Street due to Duke Power on scene to replace to a down utility-pole resulting from an earlier vehicle collision involving no injuries.

