Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2022) – Due to multiple vehicle collisions-Business 85 southbound from I-40 to Rehobeth Church Rd are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

